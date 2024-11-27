An animal lover who loved to travel and loved basketball

MELROSE — Barbara J. Mahoney of Melrose and Wakefield passed away peacefully on November 21 at the age of 93.

Barbara was born in Boston and raised in Revere. She attended Immaculate Conception School in Revere and received a bachelor’s degree in 1953 from Salem Teachers College, now Salem State University.

After graduation, Barbara’s zest for life and insatiable curiosity drove her to embark upon the first of a lifetime of adventures. She headed west with several college roommates, settling in Long Beach, CA in an oceanfront home on Long Beach Avenue. The perfect weather, not to mention the proximity of the Long Beach Naval Station led to an active social life filled with many sailing excursions, cookouts and beach parties. Barbara began her career in finance thereworking at Coast Federal Savings & Loan.

After four years in California, Barbara hopped into her huge 1949 Chrysler and drove cross-country, exploring the Southwest and South extensively before settling in Melrose then eventually Wakefield. She continued her career at WHDH on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester where over the next several decades she distinguished herself by her sharp mind and at 5’ 2” formidable presence. She broke many glass ceilings as she advanced to upper levels of management. In the 1970s, she was extremely proud to become the first woman vice president at John Blair & Company, owner of WHDH and WCOZ-FM at the time.

Barbara had many hobbies. She loved to travel and took many trips often solo from dude ranches in Arizona to many countries in Europe. She particularly loved traveling to Ireland, England and Scotland with her sister Phyllis, brother-in-law Tom and their daughter Lisa. She collected Native American pottery, invested in antique dolls and gold pocket watches and once even bought an antique European sports car which lay parked in her driveway for several years before she had it towed away.

She loved basketball. She was one of the first season ticket holders to the Boston Celtics and delighted in attending the basketball games of her grandnephews John and Packy.

Barbara was an animal lover. She owned championship Morgan horses and was a self-described “dog person” owning many cherished pets over the years until much to her delight she became a “cat person” in her 80s when she adopted two cats.

Barbara was a beloved aunt, always enthusiastic and up for a good time. Despite losing her eyesight to macular degeneration and enduring other physical health challenges, her mind remained active. She loved to read, kept up on current events, particularly politics and was not shy about sharing her opinions. She loved to engage others in conversation and enjoyed hearing different points of view.

Barbara was the beloved daughter of John and Dorothy (O’Reilly) Mahoney. She was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Mahoney and Phyllis Campbell and her husband Thomas of Melrose; and her brother John Mahoney. She is survived by her brother Gerard Mahoney and his wife Edith of Redmond, OR. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Thomas Campbell and his wife Jean of Pembroke; Diane Witkowski and her husband Jan of Melrose; Lisa Campbell and Cynthia Campbell both of Melrose; Allison Mahoney of Portland, OR; Kevin Mahoney and his wife Jodi of Belle Meade, NJ; Erin Clark and her husband John of Bend, OR; and Sean Mahoney of Portland, OR; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose on Tuesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. To sign online condolence, visit gatelyfh.com.