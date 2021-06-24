Edward J. Cabral, 80

Jun 24, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 25, 2021

MELROSE — Edward J. Cabral, of Melrose, passed away on June 20, 2021 at the age of 80. Ed was born on June 7, 1941 to Jesse and Lillian (Rice) Cabral. He was raised in Malden and graduated from Malden High School in 1949. Ed worked in insurance for many years. He was a loving grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; he was very proud of them all.

Ed was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Killam) Cabral. Loving father of James E. Cabral of Malden, and Catherine E. Leonard her husband, Steven, of Stoneham. Proud grandfather of Bryce and Samantha Leonard, and Elizabeth Bennett. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 2 – 6 p.m. A graveside prayer service will be held at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose, on Monday, June 28 at 11 a.m. Pull in the main gate of the cemetery just before 11 a.m. to join the funeral procession to the gravesite. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or at https://www.heart.org/ . To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.