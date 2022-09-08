Loved gardening and was famous for his delicious tomatoes

PEABODY — Francis J. “Frank” Cabral, of Peabody, passed away at home on September 3, 2022. Frank was 74 years old.

Frank was born and raised in Somerville and a graduate of Somerville High School. He went on to receive his degree from Bunker Hill Community College. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. Frank worked as an MBTA bus driver and supervisor for over 20 years. He and his wife Maria enjoyed spending time at their home in Venice, Florida and summers in Gilmanton, N.H. on Sawyer Lake. Frank loved gardening and was famous for his delicious tomatoes. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, and taking walks with his wife Maria. Franks nieces, nephews, and family were the most important part of his life.

Frank was the loving husband of the late Maria Muollo-Cabral. Caring brother of Paul Cabral and his wife Donna of Pa., Thomas Cabral and his wife Marie of Saugus, Helen Pinto and her husband Joseph of Burlington, Alice Jouvelis and her husband Theodore of Tewksbury. Brother-in-law of Ralph Muollo and his wife Dianne of N.H. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s name to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. 85 East Concord Street, Ground Floor, Boston, MA 02118 www.apdaparkinson.org. For online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.