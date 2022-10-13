Worked for the city, was dedicated to her family

MELROSE — Henrietta “Etta” (McNary) Goodwin, 78, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Born on Sept. 10, 1944 in Renton, Washington, Etta was one of four children of the late Henry T. and Margaret (Frizzell) McNary. She grew up in Somerville, graduating from Somerville High School. She graduated from Peirce Secretarial College in Boston.

Through social groups, Etta met her beloved Robert, and they were later married on Sept. 19, 1965. They settled in Melrose to raise their family.

Etta worked for a couple of different companies before going to work as a secretary and office manager for the city of Melrose.

Etta was an outgoing, friendly and generous soul. She deeply loved her family and was exceptionally active in all their lives. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. She was an excellent cook and always looked forward to family get-togethers and holidays at the Goodwin’s house.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, knitting, traveling and going on cruises. Her favorite trip was a tour through Europe.

All who knew and loved her will miss Etta’s love, warmth, and good nature.

Etta was the beloved wife of Robert L. Goodwin, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Robyn LeBlanc and her husband Richard of Athol; and Gayle Goodwin of Melrose. She was the dear sister of the late Frank McNary and his surviving wife Janet; the late Robert McNary and his late wife Sheila; and the late John McNary and his surviving wife Barbara. She was the cherished grandmother of Sarah LeBlanc; Raye Newton and her husband Ben; Timothy LeBlanc and his wife Brittany; Matthew LeBlanc; and Chaeli Goodwin. Her great-granddaughter Riley also survives her.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Etta’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and again on Thursday, Oct. 13 for her funeral service. Interment took place at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Etta may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital Boston, Office of Development, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA. 02114.

To sign an online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.