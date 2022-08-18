Machinist enjoyed Encore and made a great pizza

MELROSE — John W. Johnson, of Melrose, formerly of Malden & Revere, passed away at his home on August 9, 2022, at the age of 78.

John was born and raised in Chelsea and attended Chelsea schools. He resided in the Beachmont section of Revere until 1986, Malden for over 20 years and Melrose for the past several years.

John worked as a machinist for New England Envelope Company for many years until his retirement at the age of 45. John was a member of the Melrose Senior Center, enjoyed scratch tickets and spending time at the Encore Casino. He loved Pine Banks Park and made a “Fabulous Pizza. He and his late wife Carol enjoyed spending time together watching their favorite movie Lady and the Tramp.

John was the beloved husband of the late Carol L. (Luciano) Johnson of Melrose for over 53 years. Loving father of Robert “Rob” M. Johnson of Melrose and Lori A. Federico and her husband Paul “Chico” Federico of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Joseph and Julia. Caring brother of Cynthia Testa and her husband Constantino of Melrose, Raymond Johnson and his wife Carol of Saugus and the late David Johnson and his late wife Loretta. Brother-in-law of the late Gerald Luciano and Marie Laughlin. Caring uncle of Mark Laughlin and his wife Lisa of FL. Very close friend of Helena Zammuto and her daughter Nadia of Chelsea. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & many close friends of many years.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com