Mark S. Scalisi, 63

May 27, 2021

Published May 28, 2021

MELROSE — Mark S. Scalisi, born and raised in Melrose, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2021 at the age of 63. He was born on November 6, 1957 to the late Anthony and Frances (McCabe) Scalisi. He is survived by his daughters Christina and Dara. Brother of Karen Scalisi of Melrose; Cheryl Scalisi and her fiancée Greg Celko of Webster; Walter Scalisi of Melrose; and Brian Scalisi and his wife Tina of Saugus. Uncle of Sophia and Juliana. Also survived by many cousins and friends.

Mark was a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1976. He worked for many years as a bartender at the 99 Restaurant in Charlestown and Lynnfield. He also worked for the Teamsters Local 27 for 15 years. Mark loved his family and always enjoyed being with them. He had a big heart and cared for others; and loved to cook and eat with friends and family. Mark always enjoyed watching the Three Stooges for a laugh, playing three card poker at the casino, and loved his Boston Sports teams.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food pantry.