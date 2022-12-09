Colonel known for his sharp, photographic memory

MELROSE — Colonel MirMehdi H. Zonouz, 93, of Melrose, passed away on December 1, 2022 in Winchester surrounded by his family and loved ones.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 17 Nichols Ave, Watertown, Ma 02472. Refreshments will be served. Flowers can be sent there on Saturday before noon.

Mehdi was born in Tabriz, Iran to Davood and Latifeh on August 31, 1929. He married Moky Keytash in Tabriz, Iran, and they lived together for 61 years. He graduated from military school with the highest honors and as the top student from the Infantry branch. Because of his dedication and talent, he was sent to Turkey and the USA for further training. He attended the U.S. Army Special Warfare School in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and later attended the U.S. Army Intelligence School in Fort Holabird, Maryland. He received many awards and recognitions during his military carrier. He was a colonel at the time of retirement.

Mehdi was known for his sharp, photographic memory. He could remember every detail of any event or story up to very recent. He also loved poetry; for any occasion, he could recite a related poem. He was an avid reader and collected an abundance of books.

Mehdi is survived by Moky, his wife of 61 years; His eldest son Ken and his wife Carla from North Andover; his daughter Kati and her husband Ali from Melrose; his youngest son Kourosh and his wife Shiva from North Reading; his sisters, Eshrat and Shahin, his grandchildren, Atousa, Tina, Shayan and Rayan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family of Mehdi wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the nurses and CNA and anyone at The Salter House Rehab & Nursing Home in Winchester, Ma.