STONEHAM — Peter Albushies, age 58 of Stoneham, formerly of Wakefield, died on Sunday, May 15 at his home.

He was born in Malden on August 4, 1963 and was the son of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Lynn) Albushies.

Peter was a graduate of Wakefield High School, class of 1981, and a graduate of Salem State College. He enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews, playing guitar, music trivia, and a cup of coffee. Peter was always available to help a friend. You will be missed.

He was the beloved brother of Paul Albushies of Revere, Lisa Alan of Melrose and Brian Albushies and his wife Kim (Weisenbach) of Wakefield. He was the loving uncle of Chuck Benedetto, Ty Albushies, Jack Albushies, and Madison Albushies.

Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Graveside Service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden on Friday at 11 a.m. For guestbook, please go to www.mcdonaldfs.com.