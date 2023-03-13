Loving husband, father and educator whose pillars were faith, friendship and humor

MELROSE — Timothy F. Hurley died peacefully on March 5, 2023 surrounded by his family. On April 8, 1938, he was the first-born son of Irish immigrants, Timothy and Bridget (Manning) Hurley.

Raised on Green Street in Malden, Tim grew up playing baseball and football in the neighborhood. He and his brothers, Mike and Neil, as well as his sister Mary forged life-long friends in Malden that still exist today. He went to Malden Catholic High School and after graduation in 1955, he attended Boston College where he graduated with a BA in Education and then obtained his Master’s Degree from Boston University. Tim served in the National Guard and focused his career in education.

Along the way, he met and fell in love with Ann Marie Langone from Somerville. They married in 1967 and settled in Newton where Tim taught at Our Lady’s of Newton. He and Ann Marie started their family in 1968 with son Timmy and moved to Ravine Road in Melrose where they would settle down for the next 30 years and add Tommy, Terry and Teddy to the team. Tim would spend countless years coaching the 4 T’s in baseball, basketball along with so many Melrose kids in youth sports all the while teaching at Melrose Middle and High School. He eventually moved into an administrative role acting as guidance counselor and assistant principal. Past students will remember him as fair but firm and they are grateful to him for helping them through those high school years.

Tim retired from the Melrose school system in 1996 and spent his time with Ann Marie traveling to places like Ireland, Italy, Alaska, Nova Scotia, Hawaii, Canada, and Bermuda, cruising to the Caribbean as well as enjoying the warmth of Florida during the cold New England winters. As much as he loved to travel, Tim cherished his time with his 10 grandchildren. Papa Hurley was a rock star. Kids from Wakefield and Burlington and as far as Toledo, OH knew him as ‘Papa’. It was a title he treasured.

You would often find Tim either watching Boston sports on TV or with his headphones listening to them on his handheld radio. A lifelong fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics, he thoroughly enjoyed the championships that the teams brought home in recent years – evident by the sports museum in his garage.

Tim lived a wonderful life as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, educator, coach and friend. His pillars were faith, friendship and humor…and more humor! He loved attending family sporting events, cruises (where thousands of people were trapped at sea and who hadn’t heard any of his jokes) and sitting on the porch with Ann Marie talking about their many blessings.

The beloved husband of Ann Marie (Langone) Hurley of Peabody, Tim is also survived by his brother Michael and wife Barbara from Centerville, Ma and his brother Neil and wife Kathy from Winchester. He is pre-deceased by his sister, the late Sister Brigid Mary Hurley from the Sisters of Providence in Terre Haute, IN. In addition, Tim is survived by his sons Timothy and wife Nancy from Wakefield, Tom and wife Holly from Sylvania, OH, Terrance and wife Samantha from Burlington and Edward (Ted) from Natick. His cherished grandchildren include Grace, Timmy, Caroline, Danny, Tommy, Andy, Kathleen, Lindsay, Trey and Toby.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield. Friends and family are welcome at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, March 12 from 2-5 p.m. Interment will be private at Wyoming Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim’s memory can be made to Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.

