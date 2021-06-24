Virginia J. Jesse, 90

Published June 25, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Virginia J. Jesse, longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was 90 years old.

Born in Medford on August 4, 1930, Virginia is one of three children of the late Garfield and Susan (neè Murley) Emberley. She grew up in Saugus and graduated from Saugus High School, class of 1948.

Virginia and her beloved Leonard were married on October 6, 1951 and they settled in Wakefield to raise their family. Ginny was deeply devoted to her husband and family. She took great pride in making sure her children and grandchildren had everything they needed.

A homebody, she was happiest either on her porch enjoying her morning coffee or at home with her family, enjoying a great meal she made or celebrating a holiday. Birthdays were high on her list of important dates. Celebrations had to be held on the day of the birthday. Not the day before or the day after, but on the exact day.

A proud homemaker, she took joy in keeping her home of 58 years neat and tidy. She really loved taking care of laundry, and utilizing clothespins for a lot more than just clothes. As she has shown, the number of uses for clothespins is really quite astounding.

She was a proud and longtime member of First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield, enjoyed playing cards with her neighborhood friends, and square dancing with her beloved Lenny. She enjoyed her many years of work at Kline’s department store in Wakefield.

Ginny was warm, loving, generous, and she will be missed by all who were touched by her.

Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Jesse with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Linda J. Jesse of Wakefield and Sharon J. Covell and her husband, Richard, of Saugus. Dear sister of Phyllis Davis and her late husband, Warren, and George Emberley and his late wife, Mary, both of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Rebekah, Scott, Emily, and Evan Covell and his wife Saraì. Loving great-grandmother of Bentley and Nathaniel Covell.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Ginny’s life at First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Thursday, June 24 for a visiting hour from 9-10 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Gifts in Virginia’s memory may be made to First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield, MA. 01880.

