MELROSE — Mayor Paul Brodeur will host the annual Mayor’s Senior Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 25, from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Memorial Hall located at 590 Main Street. The fair is a chance for members of the community to connect with City departments and neighboring agencies and learn about discounts and programs available to Melrose residents aged 60 and older.

During the event, the Melrose Health and Human Services Department will offer on-site flu shots. Other departments and agencies will offer information about the City’s 65+ Property Tax Exemption; 65+ Water and Sewer discount, solid waste discount; Veterans’ benefits; voting information; energy resources; fuel assistance and more.

Attendees should bring a photo ID, recent tax bill, 2021 tax return, social security statement, electric bill and DD214, if applicable. Pre-registration is encouraged. Residents may pre-register by calling the Council on Aging at 781-665-4304, stopping by the Melrose Health Department (City Hall Lower Level), or via the City of Melrose webpage at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/melrose. Residents who do not pre-register should allow extra time to register when they check-in and should bring their insurance card.

“I’m grateful to our community’s holistic approach to supporting the health, social, and financial needs of Melrose’s older adults,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “My hope is that this fair will continue to make a positive impact on the wellbeing of these community members, many of whom are eligible for free or discounted programs and support. As the year of community health and wellness in Melrose continues, we want to ensure everyone can access all the resources and programs that are there to keep our community happy and healthy.”

The following departments and local agencies will be present at the fair:

Assessors; City Clerk/Elections; Council on Aging; Fire; Police; Health and Human Services; Information Technology; Library, Mayor’s office: Office of Planning and Community Development; Sustainability; Veterans Services; Water and Sewer Department; Mystic Valley Elder Services; Melrose Project Bread; and Melrose Wakefield Hospital, among others.

For more information or for questions, please call the Milano Center at (781) 662-6886.