CONGRATS ARE in order for the Melrose Women’s Softball champion “Green team” sponsored by J.J. Grimsbys, who became repeat champs (4th straight) with a hard fought 11-8 playoff win over Melrose Glass (blue team) on a sunlight day on Sunday, August 27 at the Melrose Common. Six teams competed in the one-day single elimination playoffs, sponsored by Blue Bells Cleaners, JJ Grimsby’s, Melrose Glass, Bobby C’s, Morgan Jewelers and Evolved Mechanical. The league would like to thank their sponsors and fans for a great season! (courtesy photo)