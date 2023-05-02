MELROSE BOYS’ lacrosse spent much of school vacation on the road competing among the best in Player Cup action in North Andover. Melrose faced Needham and Chelmsford and fell to their strong opponents. They rebounded this past week against ML foe Watertown and look forward to this Wednesday’s matchup vs. Winchester. Then, they will host Lexington on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
