IT WAS standing room only once again at the 6th Annual Brawl in the Hall at Memorial Hall on Wednesday, Jan 31 when two unbeaten-in-league teams wrestled for league title rights. This year Wakefield topped Melrose 45-27 with strong middle weight performances, but it was still a memorable night for Melrose who saw junior Mike Thomas earn his 100th career win, and enjoyed another pin from Marco Albanese, a decision by Jack Shea and a victory from frosh Owen Savage. Pictured from top left: Thomas celebrating his milestone with coach Larry Tremblay and various wrestlers having their moment in front of the home crowd. Until next year, Warriors! (action photos courtesy of Raj Das, edphotos.com)