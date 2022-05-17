MELROSE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be implementing intermittent lane closures along Route 99 in Malden, Melrose, and Saugus. Overnight lane closures are anticipated for Thursday, May 19, from 8 p.m. to Friday, May 20 at 5 a.m., and Friday, May 20 from 8 p.m. to Saturday, May 21 at 5 a.m. Daytime lane closures will be implemented the following Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Overnight lane closures will resume on May 31 and June 1. These lane closures will allow crews to conduct maintenance resurfacing operations safely and effectively.

The work will primarily consist of maintenance pavement resurfacing, including utility structure adjustments and pavement marking improvements. This maintenance resurfacing work is being done under a District Wide Resurfacing contract. The estimated value of this work assignment is approximately $300,000. The anticipated completion date for all work is June 9, 2022, for all related work.

The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. One travel lane is anticipated to remain open at all times. Detour routes will be appropriately signed during any roadway closures if needed.

