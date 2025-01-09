Marco Albanese earns his 100th MHS career victory

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—It was a week of accomplishment for the Melrose High wrestling team who remain unbeaten in dual meet play following a 55-31 win over league rival Winchester on Friday, January 3 at home and another home win over Reading on Wednesday.

They also competed strongly at last weekend’s Tyngsboro/Dracut Quad where Melrose went 3-0 with wins against Malden Catholic, Whittier Tech and Tyngsboro/Dracut.

During the occasion, senior captain Marco Albanese earned his 100th career win for Melrose High, where he joins his brother Oto and other MHS wrestling greats in the 100 Win Club.

In his four years on varsity, Albanese has ironed himself out as a 3-time State tournament qualifier and a 3 time Middlesex League All-Star. He has played a big roll in helping Melrose win state titles in 2022 and 2023, and the D2North Sectional title last year.

After the meet, Albanese described the feeling of earning that 100th win. “It feels amazing, especially knowing how much hard work me and my coaches put it to get to this point in my wrestling career,” he says.

He thanks his community of supporters in the program and at home. “I’m thankful for all my coaches especially coach [Larry] Tremblay for being with me every step of the way and believing in me even before high school level. I’d like to thank my teammates for pushing me to be the best wrestler I can be and also my family for showing great support by being at every wrestling event since third grade.”

The road has been a long one for Albanese, who has been an essential component of Melrose’s recent statewide success. For him, a memory from sophomore year stands out. “Winning dual states and going into my match, we were down 36-33 and I had to pin for us to win. It was a surreal feeling after I won it,” he recalls of the memorable moment.

And since then, he’s been just as successful. Right now he holds a season record of 22-4, which includes tough competition from across New England. He’s been lights out in the league. His fifth place finish at the Lowell Holiday Tournament has put rivals on notice that he will be a force to contend with in post season. Notes Albanese, “I definitely want to win Sectionals and hopefully be bale to get a state title not just as an individual but as a team.”

On Saturday, his teammates also had a great showing against their opponents Malden Catholic, Whittier Tech and Tyngsboro/Dracut. Joining Albanese with three wins on the day were Quinn Fogarty, Johnny Moraes, Amar Lakacha, Jack Shea and Luke Kelley. Those picking up 2 wins included Scotty Santos, Cian Sullivan, Owen Savage and Parker Siebel. It was an exciting day for some newer faces including Charley Hegert and Linus Latta Guilianna who earned their first varsity wins, while freshman Brennan Secor also had a win on the day.

On Friday, Jan. 3 Winchester came to Melrose poised to be a threat. The former team of Melrose head coach Larry Tremblay is always considered a team to beat but Melrose took a comfortable win that evening 55-21. Winchester got out to an early lead, but Melrose answered with a WBF by Johnny Moraes, a major decision for Jack Shea, a tech fall by Cian Sullivan, a major decision by Luke Kelley, and a WBF by freshman Parker Siebel.

Marco Albanese wowed when he bump up a weight class to take on Winchester’s 165, in a match that had the large crowd and both benches on their feet. Albanese battled through an illegal slam to recover and earn a pin to essentially clinch the meet. Melrose also finished scoring with wins by Amar Lakacha, Quinn Fogarty, Scotty Santos and Alejandro Lopez’s for the 55-21 victory.

Melrose is now 8-1 on the season with a Tuesday night win over Reading (results not available at press time).

This tireless Melrose team is scheduled to travel to Burlington on Wednesday (post deadline) before competing for a meet in Southington CT this weekend.