MELROSE — Local non-profit MelroseKind encourages the community to reach out to others in kindness. Our March Drive is in support of Bread of Life’s Backpack program. Bread of Life is a Malden-based organization that runs a Backpack Nutrition Program, where backpacks filled with food and other essentials are distributed to students experiencing food insecurity, as well as a weekly mobile market and food distribution for Everett families.

Research has shown that poor nutrition is linked to increased illness and impairs concentration, learning and school performance of children. Each backpack Bread of Life distributes contains items that assist in everyday needs, not just traditional snacks, but other needs as well, including bath towels and washcloths. Thousands of backpacks have been distributed to those in need since the program’s inception in 2019.

Melrose community members are encouraged to donate: Individually packed (lunch/snack size) crackers, cookies, etc.; granola bars; juice boxes and single-sized milk boxes; single-serving boxes of cereal, pretzels and chips; applesauce, fruit cups; and new bath-size towels.

Donations can be delivered to our Kindness Porches through the month of March. Our Kindness Porches are located at 89 Walton Park; 160 West Wyoming; 647 Main St at Follow Your Art; and 249 Grove St.

No time to deliver? Contribute through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/MelroseKindWishList.

MelroseKind hosts a different drive each month. Please see our website at MelroseKind.com to subscribe to our mailing list and receive information about monthly drives and other kindness.