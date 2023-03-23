COACH DAN Burns named next season’s captains for the MHS basketball team. Representing Melrose in 2023-24 are entering seniors Connor Brophy (left) and Miles Nzui, pictured with Coach Burns. (courtesy photo)

MELROSE—The Melrose High boy’s basketball teams celebrated their season at their year-end banquet held Wednesday, March 15 at Bellevue Golf Club in Melrose, with over 85 parents and student athletes joining to celebrate the completion of another successful winter basketball season, which saw their varsity team return to playoffs.

New captains were announced by Melrose varsity coach Dan Burns: rising seniors Connor Brophy and Miles Nzui will lead Melrose in their 2023-24 campaign.

There were also a variety of awards given out among their three squads.

Varsity Legacy Awards:

Top Scorer award: Cam Lippie

Heart Award: Ellis Davis

MVP Award: Miles Nzui

Floor General Award: John Arens

Most improved: Nasir Monteiro

Junior Varsity Awards:

MVP- Jacob Canlas

Most improved – Dylan Harrington

Coaches Award – Eli Pezzinni

Freshman Awards:

MVP – Connor Smith

Most Improved – Owen Brown

Coaches Award – Daniel Tettinen