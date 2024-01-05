WAKEFIELD — The local election season is already underway for the April 23 Town Election with a number of candidates pulling papers this week to run for local office.

Incumbent Municipal Light Commissioner Jennifer Kallay pulled papers this week for re-election to another three-year term.

Also pulling papers in the last couple of days was Constable Kevin J. Lopes, who is seeking election to another three-year term.

Former Selectman John F. Carney pulled papers earlier this week to run for a three-year Town Council term.

Likewise, Allyson Gael Houghton has taken out nomination papers to run for a three-year term on the Town Council.

The terms of incumbent Town Councilors Julie Smith Galvin and Anne Danehy both expire in April. Neither had declared her intentions as of today.

Incumbent Tax Collector Kathleen M. Kelly also pulled nomination papers earlier this week for re-election to a three-year term.

Incumbent School Committee member Stephen Ingalls picked up nomination papers earlier this week, as did Elton Prifti, incumbent Municipal Light Commissioner.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 to file signed nomination papers with the Town Clerk.