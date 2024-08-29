LYNNFIELD — The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC) is conducting an application to control adult mosquitoes on Tuesday, Sept. 3 between 7:45 p.m. and midnight.

In case of inclement weather, the backup date of application will be Sept. 4. Huckleberry Hill School, Summer Street School, Jordan Park, Glen Meadow Park, Newhall Park, Lynnfield High School and Lynnfield Middle School are the areas that will be treated.

The vehicle is a mid-sized white pickup truck, marked with the NEMMC seal and will be driving slowly through the above designated areas with yellow lights activated. Residents and pets should remain indoors while the vehicle is operating in these designated areas. Air conditioners may remain on.

Residents need to close doors and windows on the street side; they can be reopened within half an hour after the truck passes. Recommendations are specific to truck based ULV applications.

For further information, contact the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District at 978-352-2800 or at nemme@mass.gov.