WAKEFIELD — On Sunday, May 19, the 13th annual Boston Wounded Vet Run will make its way through Wakefield. Around 1 p.m., motorcycle ride participants will enter Wakefield from Saugus on Farm Street, take a left onto Water Street, then left onto Main Street as they continue southbound into Melrose.

According to organizers, all proceeds raised during the ride are given to designated disabled veterans and charities of their choice. Funds are often used for housing modifications, mobility equipment, transportation, and other basic living requirements. This year, the event will honor Marine Gunnery SGT Brian T. Meyer and Marine CPL Kelsee Lainhart, both severely wounded during their service in Afghanistan.

The ride will impact traffic along the route, so please keep this in mind if travel brings you through the area.

To learn more about the Boston Wounded Vet Run, visit https://theyfoughtweride.com.