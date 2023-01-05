WAKEFIELD — Congressman Seth Moulton has secured $16,863,400 in funding for 14 Community Funding Projects across the Sixth District in FY2023, one of which involves expanding the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Moulton was able to get $900,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield for its Wakefield and Saugus expansions. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield will convert a portion of the Wakefield Club into a career center where local teenagers will have access to job readiness programs, a science lab and an expanded maker space.

The project will also open a teen center in Saugus, where children will learn career-ready skills, receive wrap-around mental health services, and access programs focused on character and leadership development. This teen center will also include a science lab and maker space.

This funding is part of a massive government funding package, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed last month.

“Everyday across the Sixth District – and across Massachusetts – our dedicated communities work on ways to improve life for everybody. The funding included in this year’s omnibus will further those efforts, supporting everything from better healthcare and senior services to economic mobility and environmental resilience,” said Congressman Moulton. “Although the vote was down to the wire, what matters is that this critical funding has been secured, and that over $16 million will be put to good use on the North Shore next year.”

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, includes 12 bills that will provide $1.7 trillion in discretionary funding, including $800 billion in non-defense funding—the highest level for non-defense funding ever—plus $858 billion in defense funding. The package also includes emergency supplemental funding to respond to the devastation that recent natural disasters and extreme weather events have left behind and emergency resources to support the Ukrainian people and protect global democracy.

Other projects with secured funding in the Sixth District:

$2,300,000 for the City of Salem for the Salem Skipper/North Shore Career Mobility Expansion

The Salem Skipper will expand affordable and inclusive public micro-transit throughout the City of Salem, City of Peabody, City of Beverly and the Town of Danvers. The project will provide key connections to the commuter rail, evening and Saturday service to Essex Tech and NSCC as well as service to Cherry Hill Industrial Park.

$2,000,000 for Gloucester Water Pollution Control Facility Evaluation

The City of Gloucester Department of Public Works will conduct an evaluation of the recommended capital improvements and secondary treatment process upgrades to the City’s existing Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF). The WPCF evaluation will lead to the design, permitting, and construction of the city’s secondary wastewater treatment plant

$2,000,000 for the Town of Reading for the Maillet, Sommes, Morgan Stormwater System

The Town of Reading will construct the Maillet, Sommes, and Morgan Stormwater System to restore wetlands on town conservation land, which will provide significant new stormwater storage capacity, protect habitat for native species, and create walking trails.

$1,500,000 for the Town of North Reading for

Wastewater Collection and Conveyance System Final Design

The Town of North Reading will design a wastewater collection and conveyance system to serve the Town’s commercial corridors of Main and Concord Streets and connect, through Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, to the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District. The project will reduce the Town’s reliance on septic systems and create opportunities for jobs.

$1,000,000 for the City of Beverly for

the Beverly Public Library HVAC System Replacement

Aligning with the City of Beverly’s sustainability commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions in municipal buildings, the City will replace the Beverly Public Library’s aged HVAC system to a geothermal heat pump system, utilizing a Ground Heat Exchanger (GHE) to move heat energy from/to the ground to support heating and cooling. The project will lower both annual HVAC energy cost and energy use.

$1,000,000 for the Town of Burlington for the Mill Pond PFAS Filter Facility

The Town of Burlington will install a new filter facility at the Mill Pond water treatment plant to remove chemical compounds known as PFAS6 from the water supply as required by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection). The project will improve water quality for all residents of the Town, along with the commercial properties that utilize Town water.

$1,000,000 for the City of Lynn for the Lynn Senior Center

The City of Lynn recently established its own senior center to serve a population, which has a variety of needs that have been exacerbated over the past two years due to pandemic-induced isolation. This funding will allow for significant upgrades and renovations to the center in order to provide the services, activities, and opportunities for social interaction that are age and culturally appropriate.

$1,000,000 for the Haven Project’s Catalyst Housing Program

The Haven Project will establish Catalyst Housing, a new supportive housing program for extremely low-income young adults who lack access to secure housing. The project will consist of a total of 24 small studio apartments, and offer permanent supportive housing to eligible individuals.

$1,000,000 for Lifebridge/Salem Mission Incorporated for its Salem and Beverly Campus Redevelopment

Salem Mission Incorporated will increase capacity at homeless shelters in Salem and Beverly to serve the housing insecure across the North Shore. The project will renovate aging facilities that require renovations in order to meet the increased demand for services amidst the changing landscape of the pandemic.

$1,000,000 for the Lynn Community Health Center Pharmacy

The Lynn Community Health Center will develop a pharmacy to serve its patients, employees, and visitors. The project will ensure access to low-cost and affordable prescription medications for residents of Lynn and surrounding communities, especially patients who are uninsured, underinsured, and low-income.

$1,000,000 for the City of Peabody’s Riverwalk

The City of Peabody will construct the Peabody Riverwalk in a two-block area centered around the North River Canal. The project will improve resilience against climate change, create a park that enhances public access and vitality in an Economically Distressed Area and Environmental Justice Neighborhood, and provide the public with a new pedestrian corridor for alternative transportation.

$800,000 for the City of Lynn for the Central Avenue Roadway Safety improvements Project

The City of Lynn will reconstruct Central Avenue to extend the roadway and safety improvements recently completed in downtown Lynn. The street section will be designed to a Complete Street standard and will include an enhanced pedestrian environment and traffic calming elements to improve safety and access to all roadway users.

$363,400 for Middlesex Community College’s Bedford Biotech Labs

Middlesex Community College will develop a specialized Life Sciences Center in Bedford to offer biotechnology classes and expand offerings in new areas such as bioinformatics. The project aims to develop a high level genetics lab course and short-term industry training in quality assurance, microscopy, as well as providing research opportunities.

Under guidelines issued by the House Appropriations Committee, each Representative is allowed to request funding for community projects for obligation in FY 2023. Projects are restricted to specific accounts with differing eligibility.

Earlier this year. Congressman Moulton secured $10 million in funding for 10 projects in the Sixth District as part of the FY 2022 government funding package.