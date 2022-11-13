GISELLE WEARING HER bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (Photo Courtesy Melrose Police Department)

MELROSE — Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) nationwide charity located in East Taunton, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit continues their “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” medical insurance program for 2022 which covers annual policy premiums. Since 2016, the charity has donated over $270,259 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.

Melrose Police Department’s K9 Giselle was selected as one of the recipients for this year’s “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” Grant.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments which have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, have no more than three K9s, and have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Law enforcement dogs ages two through seven are eligible. The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries—including those sustained in the line of duty—diagnostic testing and therapies. The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States.

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, offers injury and illness coverage for working and service dogs – both on and off duty. For nearly two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners and working dog owners peace of mind so they can focus on their dog’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is honored to support these brave K9 heroes and is committed to providing the highest value in medical insurance to help them receive the best veterinary care.

In addition to the healthcare reimbursement program, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 law enforcement dogs with U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified bullet and stab-protective vests in 50 states, at a value of over $6.9 million dollars. For more information, please call 508-824-6978. Tax-deductible donations accepted via mail to: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718 or via the website: www.vik9s.org.