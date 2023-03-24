THE WMHS boys’ basketball team had three All-Stars named including the pictured De’Ari Burton (0) and Mike Wilkinson (23). (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Winter sports season at Wakefield High featured plenty of highlights and strong state tournament runs.

The Warriors had 35 All-Stars named across seven winter sports.

The girls’ track and field team led the way with nine All-Stars. Maeve Schermerhorn was an All-Star in the 600 meters; Caroline Roberts got it in the 1 Mile; Lily Sallee and Charlotte O’Neil earned it in the 2 Mile; Gabby Minasian was a long jump All-Star; Lauren Mangarelli was a shot put All-Star and the 4×400 relay team are All-Stars, including Schermerhorn, Devon Jellison, Caileigh Sweeney and Ania Jacob.

The Wakefield wrestling team had eight All-Stars as Zach Arria, Sean Callanan, Bryan Fabbri, Tommy Grover, Aydin Lamb, Joe Lamonica, Oisin Cullen and Andrew Valley all made the list.

The Warrior boys’ track team had six All-Stars as William Mezikofsky (1000 meters, All-Conference), Mike Arria (1000 meters), Liam Taggart (1000 meters), Ben Stratton (1 Mile), Leith Jones (2 Mile) and Lucas Kehoe (High Jump, Long Jump) earned the honors.

The girls’ basketball team had four All-Stars named: Emma Shinney, Mia Forti, Emma Quinn and Brooklyn Calder.

The boys’ basketball team had three All-Stars: Ethan Margolis, Mike Wilkinson and De’Ari Burton.

The boys’ hockey team had three All-Stars: Joe Colliton, Dom DeAngelis and Matt Elwell.

The girls’ hockey team had two All-Stars: Charlotte Rossicone and Celeste Scoppettuolo.

Full stories with more details of All-Stars in each sport will appear at a later date.