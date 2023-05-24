By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NEWBURYPORT — Last Saturday, the Lynnfield High girls’ track and field team participated in the Cape Ann League Meet at Newburyport High.

In this meet, only the top six finishers in each event receive points. The Pioneers finished with seven points.

Emilie Bell had the team’s best finish as the junior came in fourth in the discus with a toss of 88-7. The 4×800 relay team of Gabby Bottaro, Viola Wertz, Chloe Cieslewicz and Katie Cash.had a fifth-place time of 1:40.42.

Wertz and Olivia Goguen just missed scoring as each girl finished in seventh in their respective events. Wertz was seventh in the two mile at 13:09.56 while Goguen placed seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:14.05.

“I was proud of the girls,” said Pioneers head coach Christine Smith, as it started to rain late in the meet. “We had several personal-best in the distance events even though they didn’t score.”

In their final dual meet of the regular season, the Pioneers lost at Hamilton-Wenham, 77-63, on May 16. With that result, Lynnfield ended up going 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Cape Ann League Baker Division.

The Generals improved to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the CAL Baker Division.

On May 10, the Pioneers lost to Amesbury, 94.6- 50.5, at Lynnfield Middle School in their final home dual meet of the season.

Bell was first in the discus with a toss of 89-4 feet. Melissa Capro was first in the triple jump at 30-10 and the long jump (14-7). Bell was also second in the shot put at 28-5.

Katherine Adamo was second in the 100 meter hurdles (19.2) while Carangelo was third (21.9). Carangelo was also second in the high jump at 4-8.

Gabby Bottaro was second in the mile at 6:04..

In the two mile, Wertz was second at 13:33.3. Capro was second in the long jump (14-6) while Goguen was third (14-5).