NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY representatives, from left, Vice President Aran Dharma, senior member Maddie Daigle, senior member Evyenia Georges and Secretary Julia Ho helped induct new members into the LHS Chapter of NHS on April 6. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Fifty-six juniors were inducted into Lynnfield High School’s National Honor Society Chapter in a ceremony on April 6.

NHS President Sahil Akhter welcomed the inductees, families, current NHS members, educators and school officials to the ceremony in the LHS auditorium. He said the 56 juniors worked incredibly hard to be inducted in the National Honor Society.

“This achievement was earned in years that were interrupted by COVID,” said Akhter. “Our new members deserve a round of applause.”

The ceremony’s attendees gave the inductees a round of applause.

Akhter recalled that the National Honor Society is “the oldest, largest and most prestigious student recognition program” in the United States.

“Our chapter is proud to be inducting new members,” said Akhter. “Today’s ceremony indicates the continuing emphasis on excellence represented in our school and our community.”

Akhter said NHS members “serve as role models for other students” throughout the academic year.

“In addition to their strong academic records, our members are leaders in many student organizations,” said Akhter. “They serve the school and community in many activities, including academic peer tutoring, our annual coat drive, delivering meals to My Brother’s Table and, most recently, a canned food drive in March. We are proud of this record of accomplishment and welcome these new members who bring new energy in support of our continued work as NHS members.”

NHS Secretary Julia Ho gave an overview of the NHS pillar of scholarship. NHS senior member Maddie Daigle discussed the pillar of service. NHS Historian Kevin Connolly gave an overview of the pillar of leadership. NHS Vice President Aran Dharma discussed the pillar of character.

After the four NHS pillars were discussed, four educators were recognized for their contributions to the LHS community.

“These are exceptional faculty members who truly represent the four pillars of the National Honor Society,” said Akhter.

NHS senior member Evyenia Georges honored English Department Head Maryellen Iannibelli. She said Iannibelli represents the pillar of scholarship.

“I have been very fortunate to form connections with many of my teachers that I consider to be a fundamental part of my educational support system,” said Georges. “That is why I am proud to honor Ms. Iannibelli, who has always supported the school community in many ways. She has acted as a mentor from the moment I entered high school. I was not always the strongest English student, but Ms. I was always there to support me with writing conferences and making suggestions for course selections. This year, I had the wonderful opportunity to be part of her Advanced Placement Literature class. Throughout all of our discussions, Ms. I’s passion for what she teaches shines through. She is dedicated to her students and the work that she does. She was at the State House advocating for students being able to use AP exam scores at colleges in Massachusetts. Thank you Ms. I for helping us grow as learners, and always being a caring and kind listening ear. Future students will be lucky to have you.”

NHS senior member Giuliana Guarracino recognized retiring Italian teacher Lisa Giacalone, who has unable to attend the ceremony. She said Giacalone represents the pillar of character.

“Ms. Giacalone is known for being a leader in the Lynnfield community as well as being an amazing mentor to the students at Lynnfield High,” said Guarrancino. “When I started at LHS, I was very excited to learn Italian so I could learn about my heritage and speak with my grandparents. I could not have asked for a better teacher. Her passion for educating students is truly inspirational. Not only did she teach us how to speak the language, she also taught us life lessons about travel, family and culture. I always looked up to Ms. Giacalone due to her kindness and patience with students. She is always there when you need her, whether you need help with schoolwork or simply want someone to talk to. Ms. Giacalone’s career here at LHS goes far beyond teaching Italian. She is a friend to all of her students. She has been the most influential person during my time here, and I will never forget the memories we shared in her classroom. Thank you Ms. Giacalone for everything you have done.”

NHS Tutor Coordinator Adam Ho recognized LHS Band Director/K-12 Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator Harry Wagg. He said Wagg represents the pillar of service.

“Mr. Wagg means a lot to me and other students in the community,” said Ho. “Mr. Wagg has committed a better part of his life to making this town a better place by teaching kids like me to value music. Without his service, this town and school would be vastly different. When I first met Mr. Wagg in elementary school, he was playing his guitar, smiling and was very upbeat. That has not changed a decade later. I didn’t fully feel his impact until I entered high school. The beginning of high school was a tough time for me. Mr. Wagg really helped me through it because he believed in me not only as a musician, but as a person in general. That is what Mr. Wagg does. He puts faith in his students, no matter their musical background or who they are as a person. He brings out the best in everyone around him. Mr. Wagg is more than just a teacher to me. He is my mentor and my hero.”

NHS Tutor Coordinator Colin McCormick recognized retiring LHS Principal Bob Cleary, whom he said represents the pillar of leadership.

“Mr. Cleary has been the principal at LHS for the last 15 years, and served as assistant principal for an additional six years,” said McCormick. “Mr. Cleary is a member of a group I like to call ‘the wandering teachers.’ These are teachers that no matter where you are, there is a 90 percent chance they will be there to greet you. Mr. Cleary is unrivaled in his constant appearances across the LHS campus. He constantly sparks up conversations with students in the lunchroom, and he is always there to greet students when they walk through the front door five minutes late. It is these constant interactions that Principal Cleary has engraved himself as part of the LHS community. He has promoted a message of openness and kindness that rings throughout every classroom at LHS. His legacy of compassion will certainly endure for many years to come. Our principal has gone above and beyond what his title requests of him. He has become one of the most impactful mentors that any of us in this school will ever meet. I and so many other students will forever miss the interactions we had with you. We will treasure everything you have taught us, and we wish you the happiest retirement.”

All four educators were given a round of applause. The four speakers also gave each educator a gift.

After the four educators were recognized, Cleary administered the NHS Pledge to the 56 inductees.

“Congratulations to all of our inductees,” said Cleary. “The recognition is well deserved.”

NHS inductees

The LHS juniors inducted into the National Honor Society were Nina Alfe, Niccolo Antidormi, Alex Baldini, Sophie Bergeron, Keely Briggs, Katie Buonopane, Eva Cammarata, Paul Capodilupo, Maria Chambers, Davius Chan, Addison Connelly, Anna Connolly, Hannah Corkhum, Madison Danese, Ryan DeBenedictis, Ava Delaney, Lilyana DeLeo, Kiera Doherty, Dhimitri Dono and Hannah Doyle.

As well as Sophia Fiorentino, Ava Gamache, Samantha Geary, Olivia Goguen, Liam Gorman, Max Halsey, Janhavi Joglekar, Russell Kasdon, Maeve Kennedy, Nicholas Kozakis, Chloe Kustka, Alexis Lambros, Sumeet Lampert, Slate LoPilato, Brendan Manoogian, Leticia Marafon, Jake Martinho, Madeline Mastrangelo, Hailey Mihalchik, Isabelle Moschella and Owen Mullin.

The remaining juniors inducted into the LHS Chapter of the National Honor Society are Ryan Nguyen, Alexa Petruccelli, Joseph Raffa, Kurt Rothermund, Samaya Saab, Olivia Scire, Madelin Sieve, Zoe Sipcic, Brendan Sokop, Alexandra Sykes, David Tracy, Viola Wertz, Megan Woods and Ryan Zannella.