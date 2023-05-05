TREVOR VEILLEUX moved up to third singles and got the win 6-1, 7-5 against Reading yesterday. (File Photo)

READING — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team was edged by Reading 3-2 yesterday at the Reading Town Tennis Courts.

The Warriors got wins at third singles and second doubles but couldn’t get a third win as they fell just short.

Competing without first singles and reigning league MVP Luke Greif, the Warriors moved Kevin DeGray and captain Sean Doherty up in the lineup to first and second singles respectively. Both competed well but came up short, DeGray 6-3, 6-1 to Drew Lynch and Doherty 6-1, 6-2 to Wyatt Picard.

Trevor Veilleux got the nod to move up from doubles action into the third singles slot and emerged with a hard-fought 6-1, 7-5 win over Christian Cha.

Both of Wakefield’s doubles teams played well.

First doubles was right in it during both of their sets as Vinny Kaddaras and Sam Ryder fell to Luke Zanning and Pip Balas 6-4, 6-4.

Calling on another new duo into the varsity lineup, second singles featured Chase McCarthy and Kip King who came up big for Wakefield with a gutsy 7-5 win in the first set followed by a convincing 6-2 victory in the second set to earn the straight sets win.

In the end, it was a tough loss but a promising sign for the Warriors as they adjusted to adversity and nearly took down a Middlesex League Liberty Division team.

The Warriors, who have been dealing with plenty of weather-related postponements as all tennis teams have recently, have a lot of matches coming up in a short period of time. Wakefield hosts Winchester today at 4 p.m. and travels to Wilmington on Monday at 4 p.m. The Warriors were ranked 22nd in the latest Div. 2 power rankings. Winchester (7-1) is ranked 6th in Div. 1. Wilmington (5-5) is ranked 3rd in Div. 3.