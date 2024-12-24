READING — Gymnasts from North Reading High have a new home as NRHS is teaming up with Andover High for a gymnastics co-op squad this season.

The Warrior Hornets began their partnership with an emphatic, 133.7-123.95 victory over Lowell in the season-opener on Dec. 15 at Reading Gymnastics Academy, the team’s home gym.

North Reading’s athletes had multiple strong performances to be proud in their first meet of the season.

Alex Lee took 1st overall on the beam with a score of 9.25. Lee also took 2nd overall on bars (7.95).

Alexis Ciavardone took 2nd overall on floor with a 9.05. Also performing well on floor was Kelsie Berry who took 3rd overall with an 8.65.

Chloe DeAngelis took 3rd overall in all-around as she combined to score a 31 in all four events.

Andover/North Reading took on a tough Central Catholic team in their second meet of the season on Friday at A2 Gym and Cheer in Salem, NH. Central took home the victory, 145.05-138 but the Warriors Hornets improved in the team score from the first meet.

Central Catholic took 1st overall in three of the four events — all but bars which Lee won with a terrific score of 9.3. Lee also took 2nd overall on floor with a 9.2.

“I am very excited for the rest of the season,” said head coach Marlena Bresnick. “We have a really talented group of athletes.”

Andover/North Reading will host Tewksbury on Friday, 12:30 p.m. back at Reading Gymnastics Academy. They are scheduled for eight meets this season.