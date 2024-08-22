A NEW OUTDOOR CLASSROOM has been constructed at Lynnfield Middle School. The LMS PTO funded the project. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNNFIELD — Students will have a new place to learn and educators will have a new place to teach at Lynnfield Middle School this fall.

A new outdoor classroom has been created where the storage containers had been previously located. After the containers were recently removed from behind LMS, a patch of grass had been left behind. Principal Stephen Ralston had a vision for turning the space into a new outdoor classroom.

Ralston approached the LMS PTO Board for assistance. He said an outdoor classroom would give students and teachers a chance to enjoy nice weather and take a break from their usual classrooms, while still attending to their studies.

The LMS PTO funded the project, and purchased the tables and landscaping materials. LMS parent Mike Chiulli, who is the owner of Chiulli Landscaping Inc., did the site preparation and donated labor. Lynnfield resident Ryan Dalton and Woodmaster Tree Service donated and installed the wood chips.

“We were thrilled to fund Mr. Ralston’s idea for an outdoor classroom,” said LMS PTO President Betsy Ragalevsky. “It was such a great solution to use the space for something meaningful. The outdoor classroom will be a lovely place for students and teachers to work and get fresh air. Students love to be outside!”

The outdoor classroom includes eight tables with benches for one class of students to meet. One of the tables is wheelchair accessible.

“We are thrilled to open the LMS outdoor classroom this year,” said Ralston. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for teachers and students to enjoy nice weather days outside the traditional four walls of a classroom. We deeply thank the LMS PTO for sponsoring this project.”