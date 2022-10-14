WAKEFIELD — Are you new to Wakefield? The Lucius Beebe Memorial Library and the Town of Wakefield invite you to the first Wakefield 101 since 2019!

Wakefield 101 allows new residents the opportunity to interact with one another and learn about Town departments and community/nonprofit groups. It is a casual, open house atmosphere.

This year’s new-resident open house will be held at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main St., on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To ensure you receive a welcome bag, go to wakefield.ma.us and find Wakefield 101 Registration.