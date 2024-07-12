By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD — On Tuesday, June 25, Wakefield Rotary Club members welcomed Wendy Maguire as the Club’s new president and installed new officers and the Board of Directors effective Monday, July 1.

Maguire will take over the duties from outgoing President Glen Duffy. Maguire said that she will focus on getting the word out about Rotary in the coming year; what Rotary does and how those who are like-minded and put service above self can become involved. “Rotary is evolving from weekly lunch clubs to meetings after hours or weekends or even over Zoom in order to attract members,” she said. “We need to meet people where they are. Our Club will complete a community assessment to ensure we are serving where it is most needed and we will continue to participate and be present in local community events.”

Maguire’s pet project will be to focus on the environment. This will include work to prepare and plant a native pollinator garden in an area near Lake Quannapowitt that everyone can see and enjoy. Visit wakefieldrotaryclub.org to view more events. “We are also assisting and educating and raising awareness about violence,” she commented.

During her acceptance speech, Maguire gave a special thanks to fellow Rotarian Amy Luckiewicz for installing her at the meeting and inviting her to Rotary five years ago. “Let me say, I am proud to be a Rotarian,” Maguire said, adding that she was both honored and humbled to be elected President. “With the help and support of my Board members and fellow Club members, I will do my best to meet the challenge.”

Maguire continued, saying that the Club has been built on a strong leadership foundation.

“We are fortunate to have a membership that is fully committed to the Rotary ideal of Service Above Self and that continues to go the extra mile in building the Club and carrying out the many worthwhile projects we undertake for the benefit of our community.”

Maguire then offered congratulations to Duffy for a successful year. “Glen did many things to show his support for our Club and I thank him. I wish him all the best in the future,” she said.

Maguire also congratulated the new Board of Directors: Margie Daniels, Joie Gerrish, Jill McWilliam, Steven Skory, Michael Sullivan and Amy Luckiewicz (past president representative). Maguire noted that she had already seen the energy, enthusiasm and commitment they bring to the Board.

Also elected were Kathy Boyle, vice president/president-elect; Suzanne Bowering, secretary; Barbara Worley, treasurer; and Frank Fiorentino, sergeant-at-arms. In addition, Maguire announced that Rotary International President-elect Stephanie Urchick has chosen the Presidential theme “The Magic of Rotary” and called on members to recognize and amplify the organization’s power to save lives. “It’s up to you,” she said. “You create the magic with every project completed, every dollar donated and every new member.”

Maguire then told a story about how “The Magic of Rotary” came about. “Stephanie saw the ‘magic of Rotary’ on display when she was helping install water filters in the Dominican Republic,” she explained. “Two boys were watching as dirty water entered the filter and then ran out clean at the other end.” One of the boys took hold of Stephanie’s sleeve and said, “Show me the magic again.” “Obviously, the water filter wasn’t magic,” she said. “We worked hard to transport those filters, install them and work with community leaders in the area to maintain them. But those boys knew that easy access to clean water would change their lives. Knowing that I played a small part in that certainly changed my life.” Maguire emphasized that compassion and the ability to open hearts to those in need combined with the commitment to share time, talent and treasures with those less fortunate are what causes ordinary Rotarians to do the extraordinary. “It’s what makes Rotary so magical,” she said.

In summary, Maguire said that the focus in the coming year will be on membership development and retention, public image and projects, which includes the pollinator garden and a continuous campaign of Rotary Rocks at sponsored events. The Club will also continue the “Dine Anywhere in the World” fundraiser, Red Sox raffle and the Rotary Foundation.

Two presentations of the past President’s pin and President’s gavel were also made to Rotary members Barbara Worley and Suzanne Bowering, respectively. Rotary member Gene Mullen was recognized for his contributions to the Club. On receipt of the “Service Above Self Community Award,” Mullen said that Rotary has given him a platform to move forward with service.

During his departure comments, Duffy expressed his pride in Rotary for the “love and passion” of what members are doing to help the community and organizations such as Wakefield Alliance Against Violence (WAAV) and the Wakefield Food Pantry (WFP). At the meeting, it was announced that WAAV and the WFP received a combined $5,300 from the Club, but Maguire said that the more important story is that the Club is helping to feed many people in Wakefield. Rotary meetings will continue beginning Tuesday, July 9 at Brightview Senior Center on Crescent St.