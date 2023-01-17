Loved Boston sports, music, the arts, woodworking and time with his grandchildren

CHARLESTOWN — Norman P. Doherty, a lifelong resident of Charlestown, entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Wakefield Center Nursing Home. He was 78 years of age.

Norman was born in Boston on August 28, 1944, a son of the late Joseph M. Doherty and Loretta (Ebsary) Doherty. He grew up in Charlestown where he was educated in the Boston Public School system and graduated from Charlestown High School. Norman worked as an electrician at the Charlestown Navy Yard, Braswell Shipyards on the Boston Waterfront, and later at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He enjoyed traveling to The Elms in New Hampshire, watching all Boston sports, and listening to music in his rocking chair. His two favorite times of year were the Christmas Season and the Bunker Hill Parade Day. He also appreciated the arts and woodworking. Most importantly, Norman enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Norman is the beloved father of Pamela McGrath and her husband Tom, and Melissa Brennan and her husband Rich. He is the husband of Mary T. (Vesey) Doherty. He is the loving Grandpa of Keira, Jake, Nora, James, and Finn. He is the dear brother of Loretta Durkin, Annmarie Richardson, and the late Richard “Ditso” Doherty and his surviving wife Mary, Joseph Doherty, Jackie Doherty, and Teddy Doherty and his surviving wife Peggy. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norman’s visiting hours on Thursday morning, January 19, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, 55 Warren St., Charlestown. His burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Norman’s name to: The Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 290216, Charlestown, MA 02129.