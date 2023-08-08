THE ALDERSGATE TEAM that traveled to Washington County, Maine for a week of service were (from left): Rev. Rachel Fisher, Matt Page, Jack Page, Kevin Spicer, Calvin Fisher, Sam Fisher, Bob Meredith, Max Murray, Peter Foley, Wes Fisher, Bobby Pierce, Sally Meredith, George Schofield (partially hidden), Chuck Helm, Eva Fisher, Dylan Mainini, Bryce Larose, Christin Mainini, Heather Morrisette, Bonnie Spicer, Justin Melto, Noah Spicer and John Meredith. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH READING — For a 19th year, Aldersgate United Methodist Church sent a team to Washington County, Maine for a week of service and Christian witness with Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Downeast.

The team stayed in the quaint cabins at Jacksonville United Methodist Campground and sent teams to five different work projects including installing new decking, designing and building an accessibility ramp, stacking five cords of wood, and scraping and painting a clapboard house.

“There is a place for everyone of any ability level on our team,” said Kevin Spicer, project lead. “Some have carpentry skills, some want to build their skills, some learn to paint, some serve as team cooks, some build morale – everyone works together to make it happen.”

In addition to the 23 who traveled to Maine, dozens of community members and friends helped to raise the $3,000 donation to pay for supplies used.

“It is one of my favorite weeks each year,” said Rev. Rachel Fisher, “because we get to put our faith into action in such a tangible way. We have been blessed, and so we return blessing to others. It’s awesome!”

Next year’s trip is July 21-17, 2024. To help support this mission, visit aldersgateumcnr.org.