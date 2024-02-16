NORTH READING — A one-night program, “How to be a Trusted Adult,” explores how non-parents can foster the 40 Developmental Assets that youths need to become healthy, caring and successful adults.

This free, one-hour workshop is being offered by the North Reading Community Impact Team (CIT) and North Reading Youth Services as part of the Noggins & Noodles program.

It will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. in the Activity Room at the Flint Memorial Library.

Register in advance at northreadingma.gov/CIT