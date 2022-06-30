NORTH READING — The Department of Public Works (DPW) has established a dedicated wastewater (sewer) planning page on the town website to provide up-to-date information to the public about this major initiative that is anticipated to be the subject of a Special Town Meeting in the late fall. Anyone may visit the page to learn more about the project at https://www.northreadingma.gov/new-sewer-information

The town has begun work on the design of a Municipal Wastewater System for its commercial and mixed-use areas. The proposed Municipal Wastewater System Area includes Route 28/Main Street, Concord Street, and North Street.

The first stage of this work was funded by a $2,893,000 appropriation at the October 2021 Town Meeting and includes survey, preliminary design work, permitting, and financial planning and analysis.

Over the next several months, businesses and residents can expect to receive communications from the town with further detail as the work progresses. Informational workshops, still to be scheduled, will also be announced.

The town is working with consultants Wright-Pierce on the engineering and design work, and with Kleinfelder on the financial analysis.

The town anticipates a special Town Meeting to be held in the late fall of 2022 to request full construction funding for the project.

Reasons for the proposal include public health and environmental considerations, as well as providing greater opportunity for economic development.

More detailed information is provided on the website by visiting the following links on the DPW sewer information page: Project Summary; Public Outreach; Summer 2022 Ongoing Financial Assessment Analysis; Sewer Project Area Maps; Presentation to Businesses – Economic Development Committee event 5/24/22.

The public is invited to email questions about this project at [email protected]