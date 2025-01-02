NORTH READING — Book Buddies, a project of the Teen Advisory Board of the Flint Memorial Library, matches Middle/High School students with students in kindergarten through third grade to read and have fun!

Book Buddies will meet in the Flint Memorial Library’s Children’s Room (fourth floor) from 5:15-6 p.m. on Tuesdays for six weeks, starting January 7 and ending February 11.

Parents and caregivers can register children for this program online at flintmemoriallibrary.org.

A note for Middle/High School volunteers: Older Buddies are asked to arrive 15 minutes early, at 5 p.m., to pick out books in advance for their younger buddies. Therefore, they are asked to provide their own contact information in the “caregiver” section of the online registration form at flintmemoriallibrary.org.

This program has limited capacity and registration. Those matched will be notified via email by Friday, January 3. Contact Eleanor Richard at erichard@northreadingma.gov or Christina Miranti at cmiranti@northreadingma.gov with any questions.