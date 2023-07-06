NORTH READING — The North Reading Community Coffeehouse presents its second outdoor concert of the summer season at the gazebo at Ipswich River Park on Saturday, July 15 at 4 p.m. Free admission for all!

Come and join us for this July Showcase to enjoy great country, blues, rock ’n roll, American standards and folk music performed by a collection of wonderful artists: Bill Anderson, Reese Fulmer, Brendan Buckley and Katrina Holden, Angela Masciale, and Ric Page.

If you have not seen them, please check them out on YouTube and/or Facebook.

“There will be a mix of beautiful original tunes and covers by well known artists,” commented organizer Art Grossman. “Please join us, bring a chair, relax, listen and enjoy some wonderful music presented by a group of terrific musicians!”

Ipswich River Park is located at 15 Central St.