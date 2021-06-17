The Class of 2021 not only persevered, they excelled

NORTH READING — One hundred and eighty-six members strong, each one of whom overcame a unique set of obstacles, the 64th graduating class of North Reading High School not only persevered these past 15 months through uncharted territory; they excelled.

The Class of 2021 had their lives turned upside down in the spring of their junior year, just as they had reached a pivotal age with the taste of freedom provided by learning to drive, mastering the subjects that may very well define their future career paths, and looking forward to the rites of passage into young adulthood: spending more time with their friends, looking forward to proms, tournaments and performances; getting summer jobs, making college visits; the list is endless.

WE MADE IT! The NRHS Class of 2021 enters Arthur J. Kenney Field together to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” processional music without having to be six feet apart from each other at Friday’s commencement. (Maureen Doherty Photo)

o many of these rites of passage came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But so many other skills that will prove to be beneficial to them filled that void. They may have been forced to sit six feet apart from their friends and had their voices muffled behind masks for hours on end, but they were anything but silent. They learned to speak up for themselves. Like most teens, when society’s authority figures tell them “that can’t be done” they responded with “watch me!” and worked toward the solutions they could live with.

Running around playing fields in nearly empty stadiums while wearing masks was a better compromise than not being allowed to participate in head-to-head competitions for an entire year. A hybrid classroom spent with half of your friends in-person for half of the week was better than being at home 100 percent of the time staring at a screen.

Probably the best life skill the Class of 2021 will take away from this unique interruption in their lives will be their ability to negotiate and arrive at compromises. COVID-19 presented a whole new set of circumstances never before seen by anyone which certainly leveled the playing field.

As Principal Anthony Loprete pointed out to the Class of 2021: “You made it. And you’ve done it with grace and determination, with grit and resilience. You were tasked to engage in your own learning so unlike any previous time in recent memory. You saw the end of your junior year through a computer screen from home. In fact, you led us in virtual Pledges of Allegiance in the final days of school. You reached out early and offered your support to start our year in as safe and positive a way as possible. You adapted to hybrid learning on the fly. Throughout it all you stayed true to yourselves.”

Loprete continued, “I’d like to think our core values played a quiet role here: Lifelong Learning, Citizenship, and Leadership through Service. These pillars have served us well; but I don’t know if they’ve ever been so relied on both discretely and overtly.”

TOGETHER at last! Principal A.J. Loprete (foreground) welcomes the Class of 2021, which was allowed to sit together during commencement exercises on Friday. Their family members gathered behind them in household groups. (Maureen Doherty Photo)

“As much as this has been a rewarding year, I think we can all agree, at times, it has been a hard year. Hard times are no stranger to many of us. Each of us has overcome a hurdle or two, or is in the midst of a difficult trek we had not expected to undertake. But as I reminded you a week or two ago, you’re a special group. I really mean that. We got through this together. I have relied on you possibly more than you know. I have relied on your Character and your Courage. I think that’s what you’ll be remembered for; it’s what I’ll remember you for,” Loprete said.

As Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Daly pointed out in his charge to the graduates, while acknowledging all the hard work it took simply to include as many traditional elements into their graduation ceremony as possible, he thanked the parents and guardians who raised these students. “Thank you for guiding such wonderful young adults into the world. I am optimistic about our future knowing that sitting before us this evening is the next generation of leaders of our great country,” Daly said.

“From the outset this year I’ve maintained that we are all working together, all rowing in the same direction, and that is what has allowed our district to be as successful as it has been and will continue to be. But I know it hasn’t always been easy. There have been disappointments and challenges, setbacks and loss,” Daly continued. “So many of you have acknowledged that this has been a trial by fire for me as a new superintendent, and while that is true I have never once felt like any decision I’ve made has been in isolation. I am a part of a tremendous team, an incredible community, and I am so grateful.”

This teamwork not only enabled the school to finally be in-person sooner than required by the state, but they actually managed to have a Senior Week with a real Senior Prom and graduation ceremony. “There was no better way for me to spend these last few days of this unbelievable year,” Daly said, “than seeing you all come together as a class, sprinting through the halls on your last day, having so much fun at your block party playing Frisbee and cornhole and sinking Mr. Loprete in the dunk tank, to look so amazing all together and smiling at your Senior Prom, to drive in each morning past your portraits on the fence, and to witness you all marching in procession to the field tonight, together, as one class.”

CLASS SECRETARY Nick Pasquale gives two thumbs up for the speech given by honor essayist Sam McGeachie who kept his classmates laughing when recalling many of their fun times together. (Maureen Doherty Photos)

Although their processional to “Pomp and Circumstance” was required to be broadcast from recorded music instead of the live high school band, and the overcast clouds threatened to rain on their parade, the students still experienced that moment of pride of being able to walk onto Arthur J. Kenney Field one last time as a unified class.

Many people only know the track and field facility by its name but never had the pleasure of meeting the man for whom it was named. But 40 years ago, during the commencement exercises for the Class of 1981, as then Principal Arthur J. Kenney presided over his 17th and final commencement, the School Committee announced the board had voted to name the athletic field in honor of the educator, WWII U.S. Army Air Corps veteran and former lefty pitcher for Holy Cross and the Boston Braves.

Honor essayist Margaret “Meg” Regan shared what she had learned from her experiences while suffering from a depression so severe she had tried to take her own life a few months ago. By revealing this about herself she wanted to break the stigma associated with seeking help for one’s mental health and to celebrate the fact that everyone made it through such a difficult year.

“And if you’re struggling, reach out. Lean on your family, your friends, whoever you have in your life,” Regan said. “One of my biggest regrets is waiting until senior year to talk to my parents about finally seeing a therapist. But I promise you, asking for help isn’t as scary as it seems.”

“Another thing I want to really emphasize: you need to give yourself a break sometimes. I know coming from your valedictorian this might sound like a shocker, but there are more important things in life than school or your career,” Regan advised. “Although it took me far too long to learn, you just have to try to find balance in your life. Of course, work hard and strive to be successful, but also forgive yourself for your imperfections and make sure you’re letting yourself have fun, too.” Regan received a resounding round of applause along with a standing ovation by her classmates and those in attendance on the field.

THAT’S A WRAP! In their last gesture as a class, North Reading High School’s newly minted graduates enthusiastically tossed their mortarboards into the air Friday night. (Maureen Doherty Photo)

Prior to the student speeches, Loprete announced that there would be adult themes discussed and explained that two counselors were on site to offer assistance to anyone who may need it. Each of the speeches are reprinted in their entirety in today’s Transcript, along with an editorial detailing local and regional resources for suicide prevention plus 24/7 hotline information.

Honor essayist Jacqueline Raimo advised her classmates to focus on the positive aspects of life going forward. “Moving on from high school, life is not promised to be perfect. There are going to be many unanticipated changes, setbacks, downfalls, and from time to time we may veer from the pathway we thought we would be taking,” Raimo said, “But, as we progress through our future journeys, I think it is important to look back at the good times, rather than focusing on the things that remain out of our control.”

Honor essayist Sam McGeachie offered this bit of advice to his classmates as they depart into the great unknown: “Yes, we will be scared and nervous as we swim into this unknown, however we will be excited at the same time. Excited to take this next leap and take on the next challenge. Excited to expand our roles beyond students, to learn about the world around us and our place within it. And in some time, when we think we have it figured out, we will come to a day similar to today. At the top, and ready to take the dive back into the unknown.”

Class essayist Grace Gorman recalled that their “senior year was made up of COVID testings, canceled exams, and hybrid learning. Although we have become quite familiar with the guidelines of social distancing, I believe that this shared experience of uncertainty kept us together. We were all in the same boat, with endless questions and this only united us. Yes, there were disappointments along the way. For example, I know many of us were looking forward to Friday night football games and our junior year prom, but the truth is that we are stronger and wiser because of these obstacles.”

The four senior class officers, President Nessren Ourdyl, Vice President Caroline Casey, Secretary Nicholas Pasquale and Treasurer Jacqueline Raimo, delivered their remarks together and announced a two-part class gift — a donation to the North Reading Food Pantry and an anticipated gift of two picnic tables for the school’s courtyard “so that students and teachers can continue building their communities and relationships beyond the classroom, together,” commented Pasquale. Ourdyl pointed to the Class of 2021’s signature handprint banner as “the epitome of the strength, community and trust our class has grown over our time in North Reading. All 186 handprints began as individual seniors and ended as a Class. You have left your mark in the last four years with a resounding regard for one another, thoughtfulness, and appreciation, and this attitude will take you far in whatever path you all choose to follow.”