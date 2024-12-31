ALLISON KANE conducts the NRHS Chorus, which opened their five-song set at the Winter Concert with “Trilogy of Snow” and “Swifter than Flame.” Of the 13 choral students who auditioned for Junior Districts this year, 10 made it, and out of those 10 singers, half were invited to audition for states. (Eric Evans Photo)
TROMBONIST Matt Capalbo was one of many featured soloists in the NRHS Jazz Band’s set during the annual Winter Concert. They performed classics like: “Almost Like Being in Love” by Lerner and Lowe. This year, the Jazz Band also features a vocalist, Ceci Thomson. She is developing her jazz skills while the musicians are expanding their playlist with songs that incorporate a vocal element. (Eric Evans Photo)