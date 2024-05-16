DANVERS — Tonight, six seniors representing North Reading High School will be feted by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce at its 2024 Honor Scholars Recognition Dinner.

This event celebrates the top five percent of students in the graduating classes of every public and private high school on the North Shore. This year, more than 300 graduates from more than 30 high schools have been selected for this special recognition.

The North Reading High School honorees are Bhagyavi Bandara, Isabel Brozena, Julia DeAngelis, Isabelle Kim, Andrew Mountain and Sophie Saquet.

This longstanding tradition is celebrating its 56th year. It began in 1968 when the honorees were only Beverly High students, because the Chamber served only the city of Beverly. Today, with the growth of the Chamber, the event has grown to encompass the entire North Shore.

The May 9 dinner will feature a short program along with the presentation of certificates to each Honor Scholar, who will be recognized by name on stage.

They will be joined by family members, school officials and representatives of the business community. Tim Collins, president and CEO of EBSCO, will be the event’s keynote speaker.