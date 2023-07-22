NORTH READING — The North Reading Historical and Antiquarian Society is actively seeking donations of original artwork for the Art Raffle and Silent Art Auction, both of which are staples of the extremely popular Apple Festival.

This year’s festival will be held on the grounds of the Rev. Daniel Putnam House, 27 Bow St., on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Sept. 24).

For the month leading up to the Apple Festival the artwork is on exhibit at the Flint Memorial Library in the Reading Room on the first floor. The artwork is then displayed inside the West Village Schoolhouse on the Putnam House grounds during the festival where silent auction bids are placed and raffle tickets are sold.

For more information send an email to: apple@nreadinghistory.org or call Ginny Mills at 978-857-6138.