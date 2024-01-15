NORTH READING — The North Reading Middle School Hornet Productions invites the public to its production of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.”

Ticket prices are $7 for children and students, and $12 for adults. The show will be held in the Performing Arts Center at NRMS.

Performance dates and times are: Thursday, February 2 at 7 p.m.; Friday, February 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by going to the following link for reserved seating: https://www.ticketstage.com/T/NRMS