Published June 6, 2024

By DAN ZIMMERMAN

BILLERICA — An age-old quote from 19th-century novelist Charles Dickens adequately sums up last weekend’s results for the North Reading baseball team.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

On Friday afternoon, No. 23-ranked North Reading welcomed No. 42 Montachusett Regional to Carey Park to contest the MIAA 2024 Division 3 preliminary round. The Hornets dispatched the visitors from Central MA with ease, 11-1, to advance to the Round of 32 and a trip to nearby Shawsheen Tech. It was on the artificial surface at No. 10 Shawsheen, however, where North Reading suffered a season-ending 9-0 defeat.

The Hornets wrapped up the 2024 campaign with an enviable 14-8 record, more impressive when taking into account the youth that makes up this program.

“From Day One, we talked about the lack of seniors on this team and how it might play out as the season progressed,” said North Reading coach Eric Archambault. “I’m so proud of how the freshmen, sophomores, and juniors stepped up and responded. Obviously, our season didn’t end up the way we wanted it to – we played one of our worst games this year, defensively anyway – but other than that, we had an awesome season of baseball.”

Archambault was referring to Sunday’s elimination game with the 18-3 Shawsheen Rams. While Rams starter, Lukas Poirier, dealt a two-hitter, the Hornet defense came unglued, particularly in an error-filled first frame which staked Shawsheen to a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, the Rams batted around the order, adding 5 runs to their tally. North Reading starter Ethan Quan, who took the loss, was relieved in the middle of the decisive third by Ryan Labb. While Labb was able to stem the tide, there was little offensive support.

Jason Curran, who finished the season with a Hornet-best 22 hits, and catcher Matt Mancinelli, were the only batters able to get to Poirier for basehits.

Forty-eight hours earlier, facing the Bulldogs of Monty Tech at friendly Carey, the North Reading faithful enjoyed the type of baseball they had grown accustomed to since the season outset. The Hornets scored in all but one inning, accumulating 11 runs on 8 hits. Leading the pack was Max Forristall, batting 3-for-3 while scoring a pair. Christian Lava and Labb each had two hits while Labb knocked in 3 to add to his team-leading 17-RBI on the season.

The game ball, however, belonged to hurler Dylan Matthews, who allowed one run on four hits while fanning 9 in a complete game.

“I was filled with emotions, but mainly excitement in getting the ball for the first game of the tournament,” said Matthews, who finished 2024 at 4-2 with a pair of saves. “Arch believes in me and I believe in the game plan. The strategy is to throw strikes, let them make contact, and trust in the team behind me. Of course, having that comfortable lead was amazing.”

“Dylan Matthews pitched a heckova game today, hitting the strike zone consistently,” said Archambault. “On the mound, he’s the ultimate competitor. He attacks the strike zone. He’s very capable.”

As the curtain closes on 2024, the Hornets should be proud of their achievements. The youth of this club played with the utmost maturity. One fact to consider – this group of tenacious athletes will return next season, a year older, a year wiser, and most importantly, intact as a team.