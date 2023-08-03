NORTH READING — Caroline Huntress is the recipient of the Moynihan Lumber scholarship awarded to a North Reading High School Class of 2023 student. The criteria is based on a student who has graduated in the top 10 of the Class of 2023.

Caroline finished number one in the class. Caroline was chosen based on her strong academic excellence and for being an excellent role model for the NRHS Class of 2023. During high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was sought out by teachers and students alike as a very reliable tutor, coordinating and leading classes to help other students in need.

She was also an EcoTeam officer and organized the Tree Plenish Club which helped offset CO2 emissions in the school and build sustainable communities around the country.

Her love for math and science, and her desire to learn, has led her to be accepted into Vanderbilt University in Nashville to study Environmental Engineering with hopes to graduate and get her master’s degree in four years.

Moynihan Lumber wishes Caroline Huntress the best as she will be going off to college in August. Caroline is the daughter of proud parent Henrike Huntress.