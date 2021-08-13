NORTH READING — The town of North Reading Department of Public Works and Community Planning Department are seeking to make pedestrian safety and efficiency improvements to the Route 28 (Main Street) corridor, which is a vital commercial arterial for residents and businesses of North Reading and the local region.

They are soliciting public input at this early stage to help refine the goals and develop the priorities for the project to ensure that it best meets the needs of abutters, residents, business owners and other stakeholders.

The project limits will extend approximately 2.6 miles, from the Reading town line to the Andover town line. The project will incorporate accommodations for all users and various modes of transportation, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists. The improvements will consider new intersection control and/or upgrades at all major intersections along the corridor.

Successfully addressing the project goals while being sensitive to resident and abutter concerns will be key to the success of this project. They ask that residents and business owners carefully consider and provide answers about a dozen questions to help guide the development of this project.

The survey questions are reprinted below as a courtesy by the Transcript. They ask that participants complete the survey by Friday, September 10. The results of the survey will be published on the town’s website, www.northreadingma.gov, after September 15. A follow-up story will also be published in the Transcript in September as well.

To access the survey online, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Route_28_Improvements

For those who wish to participate in the survey but who do not have internet access you may mail your paper copy by the Sept. 10 deadline to the Community Planning Department. For questions requiring longer answers, use a separate piece of paper.

Drop off or mail paper surveys to: Community Planning Dept., North Reading Town Hall, 235 North St., North Reading MA 01864.

Route 28 pedestrian and bicycle corridor improvements survey

1. What is your future vision for Route 28? In other words, what should the focus for improvements and development along Route 28?

__Commercial business focus

__Walkable mixed use community focus

__Commuter vehicle focus

__Other (please specify)

2. In your opinion, what transportation improvements are necessary along Route 28 to achieve this vision?

__Improved pedestrian accommodations/safety

__Improved bicycle accommodations/safety

__Facilitate access to abutting residential and commercial uses

__Reduce travel speeds

__Facilitate commuter vehicular travel through the corridor

__Reduce congestion for vehicles

__Other (please specify)

3. What is your relationship to the project?

__Direct abutter

__Resident of intersecting side street

__Interested North Reading resident

__North Reading business owner

__Route 28 commuter

__Other (please specify)

4. What is your current level of comfort walking along Route 28?

__Very comfortable

__Somewhat comfortable

__Neutral

__Somewhat uncomfortable

__Extremely uncomfortable

5. What is your current level of comfort bicycling along Route 28?

__Very comfortable

__Somewhat comfortable

__Neutral

__Somewhat uncomfortable

__Extremely uncomfortable

6. Do you believe Route 28 users would benefit from having continuous sidewalks on both sides of the roadway for pedestrians?

__Significant benefit

__Small benefit

__Sidewalks along Route 28 are unlikely to be used

7. Do you believe Route 28 users would benefit from having buffered on-road bicycle lanes in both directions of travel?

__Significant benefit

__Small benefit

__On-street bicycle lanes are unlikely to be used

8. MassDOT recently reconfigured Route 28 in the town of Reading to provide a center two-way left turn lane and one vehicle travel lane in each direction, enabling larger shoulders for pedestrian and bicycle use. If you have traveled this section of Route 28, what is your impression of this roadway configuration?

__It feels very comfortable

__It is somewhat more comfortable than the prior condition

__Neutral/do not use this roadway

__This configuration would not work in North Reading

__Any additional thoughts would be appreciated.

9. What is your overall level of support for the construction of any pedestrian and bicycle improvements to Route 28?

__Very supportive

__Somewhat supportive

__Neutral

__Somewhat unsupportive

__Extremely unsupportive

10. How would you like to participate in public outreach moving forward (check all that apply):

__Large-group public informational meetings at Town Hall or another public facility (when possible) with Reverse 911 notification or public notice

__Information posted on the town’s website

__Virtual meeting (Zoom, GotoMeeting, etc.) with project updates and “chatroom” function to discuss comments – please provide your contact information

__Email updates – please provide your contact information

__Small group meetings for alternatives near your home or business – please provide your contact information

__Other (please specify)

11. OPTIONAL: If you wish to be included in future project notifications, please provide contact information.

12. You’re welcome to submit any comments, questions or additional considerations for the project via email to: planning@northreadingma.gov or in the space below.