NORTH READING — North Reading Robotics organization fielded four teams this past season – the High School team Nano Hornets #16704 continuing their journey as the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Team as well as the Abominable Brickslayers #25158 elementary school team continuing this year as the FIRST Lego League (FLL) Explore team. In addition, two new teams, the FLL Challenge team, Team Turtles #59499 and the elementary FLL Explore team, Batch Bulldogs #27464 were also formed.

Abominable Brickslayers

The Abominable Brickslayers, mentored by Kelvin Yeow, had a fantastic season and were selected as one of two Explore teams from Massachusetts to be invited to the World Championship Robotics Festival in Houston where more than 18,000 students from 59 countries participated in three days of competition and festivities. They capped their season with a visit to the Massachusetts State House at the invitation of Senator Bruce Tarr. They will move on to FLL Challenge for the upcoming season.



Nano Hornets

The Nano Hornets, mentored by Andrew Stetson and Karen Moberg, had a good showing at the FTC Powerplay challenge qualifiers and are gearing up for the 2023-2024 Centerstage challenge which will debut on September 9, 2023.

They recently hosted a community outreach showcase at the Flint Memorial Library for kids of ages and their parents to learn more about their team.

Team Turtles

Team Turtles, mentored by Champa Gururaj, will move on to middle school as a FLL Challenge team, and the Batch Bulldogs, mentored by Winnie Pong, will continue forward into the 2023-2024 season. There are plans to launch a new FLL Explore team for the upcoming season, under the mentorship of three-year Nano Hornet veteran and NRHS junior, Sucheta Srikanth.

The FIRST programs and challenges (www.firstinspires.org) start at the younger ages with FLL Explore, which then elevates to Lego League Challenge competition in late elementary and middle schools. The FIRST Tech Challenge is the next evolution and exposes high school kids to hands-on multi-disciplinary skills involving critical thinking – machining, tooling, mechanical/CAD design, engineering, electronics circuit assembly, and computer programming.

The goal of North Reading Robotics (www.northreadingrobotics.com) is to promote and encourage hands-on STEM among the children of North Reading. North Reading Robotics is grateful to its long-time community supporters – Rebecca Mikulski of Amazon Robotics, John Pagluica of N-able, Evan Russell of Century 21, and Sheela Sethuraman of CueThink, Inc. as well as Teradyne for their continued sponsorship of its programs. They are also grateful to Rachel Meredith Fisher and Aldersgate United Methodist Church for providing space for its various teams and to Superintendent Dr. Patrick Daly and Director of Digital Learning Dr. Daniel Downs, for continuing to promote the robotics programs within the schools.

Those interested in learning more, starting a new team or donating money, time or tools to North Reading Robotics, please contact Board President Ayikudy Srikanth via email at board@northreadingrobotics.com or message us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/northreadingrobotics).