FOUR OF THE CANDIDATES in the annual Town Election campaigned side-by-side Tuesday evening, greeting the last voters of the day at the entrance to the centralized polls at St. Theresa’s parish hall. From left: Select Board member Vincenzo Stuto, CPC challenger Jeff Griffin, School Committee Chair Scott Buckley and Select Board challenger Jack Carroll. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
About The Author
Related Posts
Front Page: May 3, 2023
May 3, 2023
LCWD treatment plant cost revised to $17M
May 3, 2023
Participants approve new cemetery fees
May 3, 2023