NORTH READING — The town’s spring Annual Town Meeting will take place on Monday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at North Reading High School in the gymnasium. In the next few days the town’s residents will receive a corrected version of the Town Meeting warrant because several pages related to the FY 2024 Operating Budget details associated with Article 19 were inadvertently omitted from the version mailed on May 18. This additional information begins after page 19 in the warrant.

The corrected Town Meeting warrant is also posted online on the town’s website at northreadingma.gov.

The presentation reviewed at the May 22 Warrant Article Informational Hearing is also available by visiting: www.northreadingma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif3591/f/news/june_2023_town_meeting_presentation_warrant_article_hearing_5-22-2023_mpg.pdf

Under state law, only residents who were registered as voters in North Reading as of June 2, 2023 may participate at this Town Meeting. Residents who were not registered as of that date may attend Town Meeting but may not vote and will be seated separate from registered voters. For voter registration information, visit www.northreadingma.gov/town-clerk/news/june-2nd-voter-registration-deadline-june-12th-annual-town-meeting