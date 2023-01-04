Loved camping, planting and watching the Sox and Bruins

WAKEFIELD — Alan K. Hemeon, a lifelong resident of Wakefield, passed away on December 22, 2022 at age 81.

He was the beloved companion of Donna Williams with whom he shared 38 years together.

Al is the father of Donna Mosher and her husband Doug of North Reading and his son Rick Hemeon of Reading. He was the grandfather of Samantha Farrington, Jennelle Mosher and Kasey and Andrea Hemeon and the great-grandfather of Makenzie, Connor and Leo. He was the brother of the late Judith Knowlton and her children, Christine and Steven.

Alan was born to Yvonne and Kenneth Hemeon on March 22, 1941. He graduated from Wakefield High School, and then became proficient as a finished carpenter. He enjoyed traveling to Nova Scotia to visit family.

Al and Donna spent many years enjoying seasonal camping on Cape Cod and many Octobers at the Village of Loon Mountain. Al enjoyed planting and harvesting vegetables in their back yard garden. He was also a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and Bruins. Over the years, Donna and Al spent many days at Lake Q enjoying the festivities throughout the year.

On Wednesday, January 4 there was a graveside ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery on North Avenue in Wakefield planned for 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org.