Active in Wakefield Lodge of Elks; loved bingo, cooking, sewing and mystery rides

READING — Florence Jeanne (Rilley) Richards, of Reading, passed away on Sunday morning, August 27, 2023 at the age of 93.

Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Rose Andrews Rilley, and the late Michael Rilley and she was the wife of the late David L. Richards who passed away in 2010. Florence and David were married in September 1951.

“Flo,” as she was known to her family and friends, was a proud member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks. She helped run the very successful Sunday Bingo program for many years. She was on duty every Friday evening, serving salad at the club’s member dinners. Flo was honored with their “Elk of the Year” designation in 2011, and was elected Honorary Life Member in 2018. She headed up a group that donated afghans to the veterans’ hospital in Bedford. She would go each week and often would arrange a bingo game for them.

During her work years, Flo was head bookkeeper at Brenner’s department store in Reading. She stayed on when it became Stone’s department store in a similar position. Later, she worked in retail and enjoyed spending time with customers.

Flo enjoyed cooking and made lasagna and meatballs that could rival any recipe you cared to put up for a taste test. She loved to bowl, play bingo, and cross-stitch. She loved to sew and often made outfits for herself and her daughter. She was a ferocious reader of Danielle Steele and James Patterson’s “Alex Cross” novels. She loved playing slots in Las Vegas and Foxwoods, and was always willing to ride “shotgun” on a mystery ride – as long as she could pay for the McDonald’s chocolate milkshake treats.

Her home meant always having music on in the background. She was fond of country music and was a big fan of Italian singers. Flo swooned hearing Jerry Vale sing “Al Di La” and met the famous singer in 1998 at the Feast of the Three Saints in Lawrence where Mr. Vale was the concert headliner. Her feet didn’t touch the ground at all that evening.

Prior to taking ill, she lived at The Residence at Pearl Street in Reading. She made many friends there and was usually found toiling over a jigsaw puzzle in the Common Room. Her family thanks the staff and residents, particularly Beverly, Nadine, Cindy, and Charlie, for loving Flo while she was part of the community.

Flo is survived by her son, David Richards, and his wife Penny of North Reading; her daughter, Debra Clark, and her husband Ernest Gunaratnam of Richmond, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews. Flo’s granddaughter Penney Jean Richards died in 2009. Flo was the sister of Blanche (Sis) Willey, Marie Allen, and Frank Riley.

Visiting hours will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St., (corner of Woburn St.), Reading, on Friday, September 8 from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be private.

She will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved her. Contributions in Flo’s memory may be made to the Penney Richards Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 262, North Reading, MA 01864, or online at penneyrichards.com. For information and online guestbook, visit www.douglassfuneralhome.com.